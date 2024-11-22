Will anything more be done about Florida's property insurance in 2025?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cost of property insurance in Florida is expected to be a topic of discussion when lawmakers convene in Tallahassee next year. But it's still up in the air if anything new might happen.

"Do we have a perfect solution for it? No," incoming Speaker of the House Daniel Perez, R-Miami, said. "But are we going to discuss it and continue to try and find a solution that can better that problem, absolutely."

State lawmakers last took major steps on insurance in December 2022 when they passed reforms to curb insurance litigation.

E.W. Scripps State Rep. Daniel Perez will take control of the gavel during the next Florida legislative session.

Those reforms have been credited with a slow turnaround of the insurance market, with new companies coming into Florida and some rolling back rates for 2025.

"I think the Legislature needs to tread carefully," former state Sen. Jeff Brandes of the Florida Policy Project told WPTV. "The market is still in recovery and probably the best thing they can do is some minor tweaks around the edges."

WPTV Former state Sen. Jeff Brandes speaks with WPTV about the latest on Florida's insurance crisis ahead of next year's legislative session.

State lawmakers will return for their regular session in March and the new speaker said affordability of housing and insurance will be a priority.

"I don't want to lose that next generation of talent to another state because the affordability of (Florida) has gotten too high," Perez said.

