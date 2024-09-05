What's the future of homeowners insurance in Florida?

We're inviting you to make your voice heard at a live town hall in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. hosted by WPTV's Matt Sczesny and Meghan McRoberts.

We're still hearing your concerns about rising homeowners insurance.

On Thursday, WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny heard from a homeowner who said his policy is going up 44% at renewal time and his company is among the list of insurers who have filed for rate reductions next year. It's all very frustrating for Florida homeowners.

It has WPTV pushing for answers about the future of insurance in Florida.

WATCH BELOW: Author Katherine Hempstead shares her thoughts of home insurance in US

What's the future of home insurance? Author Katherine Hempstead shares her thoughts

We took that question to Katherine Hempstead, a senior policy adviser at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She is the author of "Uncovered: The Story of Insurance in America."

"I think we're either going to have a new normal that's a little bit less secure where we're a little bit less covered, maybe," Hempstead said. "This will take longer like reorient ourselves in terms of where we live, less exposure to risk and build our homes differently."

She also said the insurance industry at some point may turn to the government or the public for help.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

