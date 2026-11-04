What Florida homeowners need to know about Amendment 3 property tax savings

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The election night victory for Amendment 3 in Florida now sets up property tax savings for homeowners with the state's homestead exemption.

"No one who has homestead today in the state of Florida needs to worry about calling us or coming in or doing anything at this point," said Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks.

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What's next for Florida homeowners after approving Amendment 3

Those homeowners, she said, will automatically see their exemption rise to $150,000 in the first notices going out in August 2027.

"It's important they know that they aren't going to see those savings until the end of 2027," Jacks said.

Tax bills, which are not being eliminated, are sent out in November by the county's tax collector.

"Everyone will continue to pay the school board," Jacks said. "In addition, any non-ad valorem assessments, so assessments based usually on fees, the most common one is the solid waste authority, those won't go away."

Only homeowners who claim the homestead exemption by Dec. 31 will be eligible for the new Amendment 3 exemption.

New Florida residents in 2027 will have to wait five years for the higher exemption.

And renters established in the state by Dec. 31 will be eligible for the higher exemption if they buy a home in the future.

For cities and counties in Florida, the future looks uncertain as tax revenues will decrease.

Many local government leaders have speculated they will need to turn to budget trimming, cutting services and possibly looking for other revenue streams.

"The first decision they're going to have to make is how do they protect, or if they protect, police and fire," said former state Sen. Jeff Brandes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a supporter of Amendment 3, has said he'll call a special session to work out the details of handling Amendment 3.

"I think the first thing they need to do is be honest about what this means for counties and cities," Brandes said. "They have to protect the counties. They do not need to protect or have to protect the cities, and frankly, there's gonna be some cities that fail, and they need to let them fail."