Palm Beach County homeowners don't need to reapply for homestead exemption after Florida's Amendment 3 passes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County homeowners who already receive a homestead exemption do not need to reapply following the passage of Amendment 3, according to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser's Office.

The office outlined what property owners can expect after Florida voters approved the amendment Tuesday, including when the increased exemptions will take effect and how they will appear on future property tax notices.

WATCH BELOW: Florida voters approve Amendment 3

Florida voters approve Amendment 3, increasing homestead exemption

"If you already have homestead exemption, you do not need to call our office or submit a new application because of Amendment 3," Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks said in a Wednesday statement. "Our team will apply the changes to eligible properties and provide clear information every step of the way."

Beginning in 2027, Amendment 3 increases the homestead exemption for non-school taxes to $150,000. It will rise to $250,000 in 2028, with inflation adjustments beginning in 2029.

The amendment also lowers the annual cap on assessed-value increases for qualifying non-homestead properties from 10% to 5% for non-school taxes. Those properties include rentals, second homes and commercial properties.

The Property Appraiser's Office stressed that the changes do not eliminate property tax bills.

When will homeowners see the changes?

Amendment 3 will not affect 2026 property tax bills.

The higher homestead exemption amounts will first appear on the Notices of Proposed Property Taxes, commonly called TRIM notices, sent in August 2027. Tax bills incorporating the changes will then be issued by the tax collector later that year.

How much an individual homeowner ultimately pays will depend in part on the tax rates adopted by local taxing authorities.

"Our responsibility is to value property fairly, administer exemptions and help taxpayers understand their assessments," Jacks said. "We do not set tax rates or collect taxes, but we will remain a resource for property owners as the law takes effect."

Who still needs to apply?

While existing homestead exemption recipients don't have to do anything because of Amendment 3, first-time applicants must still apply and meet eligibility requirements.

Homeowners are also required to report changes that could affect their exemption. Separate residency provisions apply to certain newer Florida residents, according to the Property Appraiser's Office.

Amendment 2 fails

The Property Appraiser's Office also addressed the failure of Amendment 2, which would have exempted qualifying farm equipment, machinery and other tangible personal property used for agricultural production or agritourism from property taxes.

Because voters did not approve that amendment, existing tangible personal property assessment requirements and exemptions remain unchanged.

The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser's Office said it will continue updating its online guidance as implementation details for Amendment 3 are finalized.

Property owners with questions can visit pbcpao.gov or call 561-355-2866.