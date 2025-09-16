ServiceNow announces West Palm Beach expansion, creating 850 jobs with $1.8 billion economic impact

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nearly two weeks after WPTV reported that a "mystery company" was coming to downtown West Palm Beach, an official announcement was made Tuesday morning that revealed more details on the major economic investment.

ServiceNow, a California-based AI company, will be building a hub focusing on enterprise artificial intelligence at 10 CityPlace, a new development by real estate company Related Ross.

Mystery company receives $17M to come to West Palm Beach

Related Ross Chairman Stephen Ross and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were among those in attendance for the event.

"There is no better advocate for the future of West Palm Beach than Stephen Ross," DeSantis said. "(It's a) very exciting day."

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James was also in attendance, saying the city is no longer a destination, but instead a "movement."

"ServiceNow's decision to invest in West Palm Beach is a major milestone for our city," James said in a statement.

Bill McDermott, CEO and chairman of ServiceNow, said West Palm Beach's key demographic of people ages 25-29 is growing quickly, making it an attractive option for his company's expansion.

He said ServiceNow's West Palm Beach location will see millions of people coming in for training on artificial intelligence. He also predicted their new office in Palm Beach County will likely be the company's largest in a matter of years.

McDermott described what's currently happening with artificial intelligence as an AI Renaissance, saying enterprise artificial intelligence "isn't like using ChatGPT at home."

WPTV Related Ross CEO Stephen Ross speaks at an event on Sept. 16, 2025, announcing that ServiceNow is expanding operations to downtown West Palm Beach.

"It's training models with data, modifying models, making them work for you," McDermott said.

Ross, who is also the majority owner of the Miami Dolphins, said change is a driving force for his business.

"The world is changing so fast, and people are looking at it in a different way," Ross said.

Both Ross and McDermott commented on the desirable traits Florida has to offer, saying it is one of the best states for business.

"Businesses will only go to places where they can attract the best people," Ross said.

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges asked ServiceNow leadership when they expect to launch this new place and related job applications.

Karen Pavlin, chief workforce innovation officer at ServiceNow, said they plan to launch 850 jobs within the next five years with a projected regional economic impact of more than $1.8 billion.

The company said the West Palm Beach facility is expected to open in 2028.