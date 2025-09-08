Seagate of Gulfstream condo residents in Boynton Beach suddenly learn they have to pay $5,500

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — WPTV continues to track the latest news on the difficulties facing condo owners in Florida.

Residents at the Seagate of Gulfstream Condominiums in Boynton Beach alerted us to thousands of dollars in new assessments they are now facing.

The final word on how much owners at the complex will have to pay was announced last week.

From inside her home on Monday, WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny spoke to Clara Bogetti, a Seagate of Gulfstream resident.

Bogetti said she and other residents at these condos learned Wednesday they will have to pay $5,500 by the end of October.

This figure is in addition to an assessment of $22,000 that happened two years ago.

"There are many owners that I'm friends with here that cannot afford it, and some of the thought process is, should we put it up for sale?" Bogetti said. "Two units just went up for sale that are $141,000 and $131,000, and units used to sell for $300,000."

We tried to attend last week's meeting, but were asked to leave.

Board members declined WPTV's request to discuss the assessment.

In the aftermath of the Surfside disaster in 2021, new rules on condos have put pressure on owners and HOAs to make repairs and shore up reserves.

Florida lawmakers agreed this year to give condos more time to comply with the new laws and try to relieve some of the financial pressures.

"The problem isn't going to go away in a month or a year," state Rep. Peggy Gossett Seidman, R-Highland Beach, said. "I personally think it's going to take several years to try to sort out the programs and assist everyone who needs it."

Meanwhile, residents like Bogetti are wondering if they will have to leave their homes.

"I have to think about it," Bogetti said.