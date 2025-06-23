Floridians to get some financial relief after Gov. DeSantis signs condo bill into law

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a condo relief bill into law Monday, stating that "this will be meaningful for folks."

At a news conference in Clearwater, Gov. DeSantis signed House Bill 913, explaining that legislation enacted after the Surfside collapse, while "well-intended," led to a rise in concerns about assessments, especially as the demand for condos in Florida has gone up.

DeSantis said HB 913 will change the regulation of condos as well as "increase transparency and accountability on condominium associations." It will provide relief for condo owners by giving associations another year to do structural inspections.

It allows condo association managers who've had their licenses revoked from holding roles in management firms or holding a license for 10 years.

It also allows condo owners to be more involved in the decisions made by their condo associations, and have access to their association's financial records.

State Sen. Ed Hooper spoke as well, saying, "We all attempted to make sure there was never a collapse again, like happened in Surfside. We overreacted, probably. And now it's time to make the change. People were losing their homes. Elderly people were losing their condos because they could not afford to make their increase in monthly HOA fees."

DeSantis called a special session on condo reform earlier this year. While in Clearwater, he also signed House Bill 393, which makes improvements to the My Safe Florida Condo pilot program, increasing safety requirements and reducing insurance premiums.

The new condo relief law takes effect July 1.