Not approved for My Safe Florida Home yet? Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis advises doing this

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis insists there is enough money in the My Safe Florida Home program for this year.

"If you are in the application pool already, you're going to get an opportunity to have access to that $10,000," Patronis told WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny in Central Florida on Wednesday. "At some point, it might come when the Legislature has to provide more funding."

The money for initial home inspections ran out within two weeks of the program restarting. The inspections are the first step toward getting a grant to harden homes against storms and possibly premium discounts.

He said those enrolled in the program, should have access to the grant money, but they will all be prioritized under the new guidelines for this year with seniors and low-income homeowners at the top of the list.

"We have 58,000 [residents enrolled in the program]. Of that 58,000, more than half of them are guaranteed up to $10,000, but not everyone will use the $10,000. Some will use $5,000, some will use $7,000," Patronis said.

He adds it's possible that lawmakers may approve more money late in the year or during the next legislative session in early 2025.

Until then, Patronis recommends homeowners left out of applying into the program for now to try to get an inspection on their own and maybe gain an immediate insurance discount.

"That inspection is about $130-$160," he said. "Little things like that aren't as expensive as replacing all your windows and doors will at least document to your [insurance] carrier savings that you're eligible for that you may not have realized."

