Florida insurance reforms? Deputy Insurance Commissioner says expect 'status quo for now'

ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for solutions to Florida's insurance coverage collapse centered on Orlando at a summit this week.

The event was attended by insurance executives, state leaders and other experts eager to get the latest news on the market.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny was there seeking answers on whether we can expect any big changes in the new year.

During a panel discussion on homeowners insurance at the summit, Florida Deputy Insurance Commissioner Virginia Christy was asked if she expects any big insurance reforms next year.

"I think the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) would really like to see just a status quo for now," Christy said.

Florida Deputy Insurance Commissioner Virginia Christy speaks on a panel at an insurance summit held in Orlando in December 2024.



Her boss, Commissioner Michael Yaworsky, told Sczesny at the summit that he remains confident the reforms on litigation from early last year are working.

"We are affirming the fact that the market is improving," Yaworsky said.

He said that improvement is a result of more companies asking for modest rate reductions, new insurers entering the market and Citizens Insurance now below a million policies.

The OIR strategy is to see how quickly the market improves.

Commissioner Michael Yaworsky talks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny at an insurance event held in Orlando in December 2024.

"For now until that data comes through, we don't want to have any other tweaks that would set us back from this path we're on, which is a good path to reform," Christy said at the summit.

This revelation comes as lawmakers say they continue to hear about high insurance costs from homeowners and feel the pressure to do more.

"There's some concerns the Legislature could move backward in some areas," former state Sen. Jeff Brandes said. "I think that is probably going to be tempered right now."

Short of big reforms, many Florida lawmakers say they expect some action including adding more money to the popular My Safe Florida Home program.

If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

