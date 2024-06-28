Here's when you can begin applying for My Safe Florida Home program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After months of waiting, homeowners in the Sunshine State will finally be able to access the My Safe Florida Home program on Monday.

The widely popular program, touted as a way to lower home insurance premiums, is relaunching with $200 million in funding that will go to $10,000 grants to homeowners to make storm-related improvements on their homes.

"This year, with the dollars that have been allocated, they are going to be prioritized toward seniors and low and fixed income [residents]," Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said. "Everybody knows their mom and dad or grandparents that's on a fixed income, they don't have new money coming in. They live in an older home that does not have the latest, greatest technology to help harden that home in place. This Legislature said, 'We're going to put those guys at the front of the list.'"

WATCH BELOW: 5 things homeowners should know about My Safe Florida Home program

5 things homeowners should know about My Safe Florida Home program

The schedule for applying at MySafeFLHome.com is:



July 1-15: Low-income homeowners age 60+

July 16-30: Low-income homeowners

July 31-Aug 14: Moderate-income homeowners age 60+

Aug 15-30: Moderate-income homeowners

Aug 31: All other eligible homeowners

Terms of the grants require homeowners to provide $1 for every $2 from the state, meaning homeowners must pay $5,000 on a $10,000 grant.

If you plan to apply for the program, contact me, I'd like to hear about your experience. Email me at Matt.Sczesny@wptv.com