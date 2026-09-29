Florida Policy Institute launches 'Local Funding Cuts Calculator' to show impact if Amendment 3 passes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new online tool has launched, revealing estimates of detailed budget impacts if Amendment 3 passes this November in Florida.

The "Local Funding Cuts Calculator" on the Florida Policy Institute website has information on all 67 Florida counties.

WATCH BELOW: New tool estimates impacts on gov't budgets if Amendment 3 passes

New tool estimates impacts on gov't budgets if Amendment 3 passes in Florida



"It goes beyond counties and cities; it touches special districts, which has not been noted or spoken to with previous tools. Floridians deserve to have more information," Esteban Santis, research director at FPI, said.

Some examples of the data show a $28 million impact on conservation and water management in Palm Beach County, $7 million for roads in St. Lucie County and $455,000 for children's services in Okeechobee County.

Let's Hear It Let's Hear It: Property Tax Town Hall on Oct. 6 Matt Sczesny

"Vital services in every part of our state will be impacted," Sadah Knight, the CEO of Florida Policy Institute, said.

Amendment 3 is a referendum that aims to raise the homestead exemption to lower property tax bills for homeowners.

"Everywhere you look, people are feeling the pinch of affordability, and Amendment 3 has the opportunity to return more money back to the taxpayers," Margy Grant of the Florida Realtors Association said.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Amendment 3:

Real Estate News Amendment 3 could reshape how you pay for local services Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Amendment 3 could shift property-tax costs onto Florida renters, report warns Forrest Saunders