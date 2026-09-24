Amendment 3 could change how Floridians are billed for local services, former state senator says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida cities and counties could begin billing residents separately for individual services if Amendment 3 passes — a change one expert compares to the difference between buying a ticket on United Airlines versus Spirit Airlines.

We are hearing from all of you about Amendment 3, from comments to questions.

WATCH BELOW: Amendment 3 could reshape how you pay for local services

Amendment 3: Could your Florida tax bill look like a Spirit Airlines ticket?



One email I received this week was about all the separate entities on the property tax bill, such as the South Florida Water Management District.

Leaders in cities and counties have been discussing all summer the impact of Amendment 3 and how to adjust to finding new funding.

The email from Stephanie wondered, "Are those gonna be separate entities that send each homeowner a bill?"

I recently talked with former Florida State Sen. Jeff Brandes about this.

"I think what most cities and counties will do is turn their sheriffs and fire departments into non-ad valorem taxes and create districts around those and individuals will see that as a separate line item on their tax bill," he told me over the summer.

"It's a little like buying a ticket on United and buying a ticket from Spirit Airlines," he said. "Things are bundled up on a United ticket; they’re all broken out in the Spirit ticket, every service separately. I think That's where we’re headed here. We're headed to the Spirit Airlines of the Florida tax bill."

Spirit Airlines, of course, no longer exists, but I think we all get the point.

I'll keep looking for your comments and emails, and don't forget our Amendment 3 Town Hall on Oct. 6 in Lake Worth.