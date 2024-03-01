Florida lawmakers eye home insurance bills ahead of final week of legislative session

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are now in the final week of this year's legislative session. Along with many issues they're facing, homeowners insurance remains a major topic of discussion.

"We have the money to make things happen," state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, said. "This Legislature has given us so much pushback in addressing one of the biggest issues in Florida."

Bills from Democrats got no traction with the Republican majority, who have made progress on some proposals, including more funding for the My Safe Florida Home program.

Other bills gaining support include the following:



Allowing surplus lines insurers to make takeout offers to Citizens policyholders with second and vacation homes

Barring private insurers from canceling policies within 90 days after storm repairs

Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposal to suspend tax on home insurance premiums for one year

In many South Florida neighborhoods, there are still signs the insurance troubles are not going away.

"You got all these insurance companies dropping people then going over to Citizens, and Citizens is saying, 'Oh, you need to go over here,'" Lake Worth homeowner Wade Hitchcock said.

