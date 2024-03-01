Watch Now
Slide Insurance, American Integrity, Security First approved for new Citizens Insurance takeout offers

More than 54,000 orders will be sent starting May 21
Florida lawmakers seem to be moving closer to allowing more insurance companies to make offers to certain Citizens' policyholders.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 01, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you hold a Citizens Home Insurance policy, there's another round of offer letters being sent out to push more people to private insurers.

Three companies — Slide Insurance, American Integrity and Security First — were approved Thursday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Slide Insurance was approved to send out 25,000 offers, American Integrity for 19,386 and Security First for 10,000.

Insurance experts told WPTV that residents should not ignore the letter if they receive one.

Homeowners will need to respond by the deadline or they will automatically be switched out of Citizen Insurance.

