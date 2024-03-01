Slide Insurance, American Integrity, Security First approved for new Citizens Insurance takeout offers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you hold a Citizens Home Insurance policy, there's another round of offer letters being sent out to push more people to private insurers.

More than 54,000 orders will be sent starting May 21.

Three companies — Slide Insurance, American Integrity and Security First — were approved Thursday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Slide Insurance was approved to send out 25,000 offers, American Integrity for 19,386 and Security First for 10,000.

Insurance experts told WPTV that residents should not ignore the letter if they receive one.

Homeowners will need to respond by the deadline or they will automatically be switched out of Citizen Insurance.