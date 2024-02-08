More money for My Safe Florida Home program clears Florida Senate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For months, some Florida homeowners have been waiting on a state program to help them try to lower insurance premiums.

“Unfortunately, the money for the program has been used up,” Dawn Landes, of North Palm Beach said.

Dawn said her grant application for the My Safe Florida Home program was approved at the end of last summer to help her replace windows on her home.

WPTV Dawn Landes of North Palm Beach shares how she's waiting on My Safe Florida Home grant.

“I was told that my application was in the queue and I’m waiting to hear if that will result in any grants,” she said.

This week, the Florida Senate unanimously cleared a bill to put $100 million into My Safe Florida Home.

“We need to figure out a solution and this is one way people need to fortify their houses,” State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, said.

WPTV State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, says she is not sure if the funds will help all Floridians.

Even as Senators were in agreement on the funding, Berman wonders if it is enough to help all Floridians accessing the program with free, wind mitigation inspections and repair grants.

“It’s a good start, unfortunately the money goes really quickly,” she said.

