Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%, real estate economist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida housing expert said the sharp increase in the cost of housing could be costly to the region.
Home prices are still soaring so much over where they normally would be that it concerns one real estate analyst, who said we're facing a reckoning.
"The reckoning is we have separated so far from fundamental values of rents and home prices," Dr. Ken Johnson, associate dean of graduate programs at Florida Atlantic University, said.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise
Johnson studies markets across the country. He said homes in Florida are currently overvalued about 30%.
"I don't think we'll see a housing crash but our reckoning from separating so far from prices and rents is we're going to have this long period of housing affordability," Johnson said.
While other parts of the country may see a drop in prices, Johnson said a steady stream of new residents and a lack of available homes will keep driving up prices and unaffordability.
"If we don't get control of this situation as quickly as we can -- and as well as we can -- then that limits how well our economy can do," Johnson said. "We might get to a point where it will be unaffordable to live her. Where will we find our firemen and our teachers?"
However, the market is currently still way too hot.
Johnson said the only solution to stability is more inventory, but a fix like that can take up to four years to happen.
ADDITIONAL HOUSING RESOURCES
- County-by-county resources for renters facing eviction
- OUR Florida - Emergency Rental Assistance Relief Program
- Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Development
- Palm Beach County Community Services
- Boca Raton
- St. Lucie County
- Martin County
- Indian River County
More Priced Out Of Paradise Stories
- Skyrocketing housing costs impacting everyone from single moms to senior citizens
- Buyers engage in bidding wars, camp overnight for new homes in Palm Beach County
- Florida homebuyers feel they're getting squeezed by investment firms, hedge funds
- Condo owners, buyers face sticker shock following Surfside tragedy
- Here's why home insurance costs continue to rise in Florida
- Higher rent costs threaten Palm Beach County workforce
- Florida landlords mull over next moves after eviction moratorium ends
- St. Lucie County deputies share heartbreaking eviction stories
- American dream of homeownership vanishing for many millennials
- What are the solutions to Florida's housing crisis
- South Florida real estate market not keeping up with demand
- What caused skyrocketing housing costs in South Florida?
- Renters face high costs, low inventory in South Florida
- Homebuyer shares how he secured house in competitive market
- Thousands of Florida homeowners hit with non-renewal insurance letters
- Florida residents make plea for rent control as housing costs become unaffordable
- Could rising rental prices soon plateau in Florida?
- Homebuyers flocking to cash for deed transactions
- More families facing homelessness in Palm Beach County
- Middle-class residents face housing challenges as new money moves in
- Belle Glade, Pahokee strive for housing solutions
- South Florida residents changing habits in effort to save money
- Retirees searching for jobs to help pay their bills
- Parents struggle with child care costs amid rising inflation
- St. Lucie County family extolls benefits of solar power
- Housing prices, inflation have South Florida residents asking, 'Is this the new normal?'