Priced Out of Paradise: St. Lucie County deputies share heartbreaking eviction stories

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing crisis isn't just about numbers. It's about families and children losing their homes.

WPTV wanted to capture the emotion and reality of evictions, giving an intimate look at the human cost of the crisis.

We spent time with a West Palm Beach mother who was evicted and living out of her car.

And we were also with deputies in St. Lucie County who had the tough job of serving the court order.

Evictions happen for all types of reasons.

"Evictions recently have been due to increases in the rent, and they can't afford it," said a St. Lucie County deputy. "We did five in one day."

The woman who is living in her car, who did not want to go on camera or give her name, described what it's been like since she was evicted.

"It has been a nightmare. You're with your kids living in a vehicle. You're not getting any sleep because you're trying to make sure your kids are comfortable," she said. "I can't keep living like this. I'm not saying that I'm going to do anything to myself or my kids, but I just can't keep doing this."

Law enforcement said the situation is tough because it affects more than just adults.

"Children are often involved in the evictions too," a St. Lucie County deputy said. "It's one of those things we have to come out here. It's a horrible situation all the way around."

"You got your property owners losing money, and you have your people that are living here that are losing their house over their heads," a St. Lucie County deputy said.

Thirty-four percent of people surveyed by the Census Bureau said eviction or foreclosure is either very likely or somewhat likely.