Few Florida bills target insurance relief next year

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have started filing bills for the next legislative session in 2025 and so far, just a small number appear to be about insurance.

Among the bill's filed, there is House Bill 13, a bill to switch Citizens Insurance to windstorm only coverage, a proposal that got little attention from lawmakers in the last session.

Other bills include Senate Bill 50 , called nature based coastal resilience and offering tax credits for Senate Bill 62 storm resistant buildings.

"That's what I hear knocking on doors and talking to residents," explained State Rep. Peggy Gossett Seidman of Boca Raton, talking about homeowners insurance.

Earlier this month, state regulators speaking in Orlando say they're recommending no major proposals for insurance.

Instead they're recommending staying put with reforms on insurance litigation, which they say are having a positive effect on the market.

One thing many are looking for in 2025 is more money for the My Safe Florida Home program, which has been very popular and runs out of funding fast.

Earlier this year, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis told me he plans to lobby again for lawmakers to put more money in the program.

"With the financial health of the state of Florida with the current status quo of the insurance market, with the engaged constituent we had, I feel like the legislature is going to have plenty of pressure to refund this program," Patronis said.

