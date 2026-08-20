Future of Brightline station in downtown Stuart uncertain after federal funds go elsewhere

STUART, Fla. — The future of a Brightline station in downtown Stuart is more uncertain than ever after Martin County was not among the recipients of federal funding through the Intercity Passenger Rail Program.

The railroad bridge project in Stuart — a replacement for the century-old St. Lucie River Bridge — was among the grant recipients, receiving $79 million in federal dollars. However, a train station in Martin County was not included.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., who represents District 21 in the U.S. House of Representatives, said additional federal funding for a station is unlikely.

"It's not likely that they see, you know, another $40, $50, $60, $70 million for a station," Mast said.

Mast also raised concerns about the structure of the proposed project.

"It is extremely problematic that the potential Brightline station would be entirely taxpayer-funded at the various levels, from federal all the way down to the local municipalities, with Brightline not putting anything into it and they're looking to build a very expensive station. They had no interest in examining whether they should build something less expensive," Mast said.

Some residents shared those concerns with WPTV on Thursday.

John Dial, a mariner and owner of At the Helm Training, welcomed the bridge funding but expressed reservations about using public money for a private company's station.

"Hooray. Finally, because 100 years is a little old for anything," Dial said of the bridge announcement. "As far as using grant money, which is nothing but general tax money from the federal government, to build a station for a private entity, as a taxpayer, no, I'm not into that."

But not everyone shares that view.

Christopher Vitale, the manager at the Old Colorado Inn, said a Brightline station would benefit the local economy and expressed hope that community leaders find another path forward.

"It is disappointing to hear that," Vitale said. "But I'm hoping that we can still rally together as a community recognizing the overwhelming benefits of having a station."

Residents in downtown Stuart also expressed disappointment. Jenna McGrew, a local resident, said federal dollars should support projects that improve the community.

"Our federal tax dollars should go to things that help better the community, and I think a Brightline station would definitely help better the community," McGrew said.

Fellow resident Tony Scozzafava said he hopes the county finds an alternative approach.

"I hope that the county can augment another way of doing business," Scozzafava said.

Martin County released the following statement regarding Brightline funding:

"Martin County is pleased to see the announcement of federal funding for a Brightline station in Cocoa Beach, as well as additional federal funding awarded to the City of Stuart for the St. Lucie River Railroad Bridge. We recognize the importance of supporting and investment in transportation projects that benefit our residents, strengthen local businesses and contribute to the continued economic vitality of our state."

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WPTV

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