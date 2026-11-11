Florida to cover costs of rebranding President Donald J. Trump International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The state of Florida says it is footing the costs of rebranding efforts at President Donald J. Trump International Airport, meaning taxpayers won't pay a dime.

State Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, confirmed the details to WPTV.

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Palm Beach International Airport rebrands as DJT Airport

County commissioners accepted a state grant of more than $6 million.

The airport's website stated the Palm Beach County Department of Airports estimated the total cost of implementing the name change would be about $5.5 million.

The airport was officially renamed on July 9, making it the ninth commercial airport in the United States named after a president.

Palm Beach County continues to oversee airport operations, finances and policy decisions.

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