Eric Trump makes first flight into newly named Pres. Donald Trump Int'l Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport has officially been renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT) Thursday.

To celebrate the rebrand, Eric Trump was the first to land at the airport after the official name change. The Trump Force Once plane landed at 5:01 a.m. Thursday.

"As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials “DJT” on my boarding pass," Trump wrote on X. "Congratulations Dad — I’m happy to have played a big role in making this happen."

I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport — now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT).



There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country,… pic.twitter.com/MlmYIwv2oZ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 9, 2026

The name change brings several updates for travelers to keep in mind, though airport officials emphasize the travel experience itself remains unchanged.

The most significant change for passengers involves booking codes. While the airport's familiar PBI code will remain in use until Aug. 18, 2026, it will then switch to DJT. Until that date, travelers should continue using PBI or searching "West Palm Beach" for all flight bookings, reservations, check-ins and baggage tracking.

WATCH: Travelers react as airport name change becomes official

Travelers react to newly named DJT

Behind the scenes, aviation systems have already updated. The airport's Federal Aviation Administration location identifier changed to DJT today, and its International Civil Aviation Organization identifier is now KDJT. These codes are used by pilots and air traffic control and will appear in official FAA and international publications as they're updated.

Travel Signage updates continue as airport prepares for Trump rebrand Scott Sutton

Airport signage and branding updates will roll out in phases, starting with digital platforms and temporary signage while permanent signs are designed and installed. The airport website will remain pbia.org during the initial transition, and social media channels are being updated to reflect the new DJT branding.

The Palm Beach County Department of Airports coordinated with federal agencies, airlines and airport partners to complete the transition while maintaining normal operations. Officials stress there's no impact to airport services, flights or the passenger experience.

For more information, visit pbia.org.