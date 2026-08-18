Palm Beach airport code officially changes from PBI to DJT for President Trump International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Travelers flying in and out of Palm Beach County will now see a new three-letter code on their tickets and baggage tags.

The airport code for President Donald J. Trump International Airport officially changed from PBI to DJT on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach County Department of Airports.

The airport's website is also transitioning to flydjt.org.

The International Air Transport Association, or IATA, code is used by airlines and passengers for flight bookings, reservations, check-ins and baggage tracking. Travelers should now search for DJT when making travel arrangements involving the airport.

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The new code follows the airport's name change from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport, which took effect July 9.

According to the county, the name change was required under state legislation signed into law on March 30.

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The Palm Beach County Department of Airports said it worked with federal agencies, airlines and other airport partners ahead of the code transition.

Despite the new name and airport code, officials said travelers should not notice any changes to their experience. The transition does not impact flights, airport services or passenger operations.

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The change also does not affect the airport's ownership, governance or operational control. The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners will continue overseeing the airport's policies, finances and strategic decisions.

Travelers with upcoming flights should look for the DJT airport code instead of PBI when booking flights, checking reservations or tracking baggage.

