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Signage updates continue as airport prepares for Donald J. Trump International rebrand

Official three-letter designation from PBI to DJT expected to happen Aug. 18
Workers were spotted at the airport entrance on July 8, 2026, adding a new sign that says "Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport."
WPTV, Eric Pasquarelli
Workers were spotted at the airport entrance on July 8, 2026, adding a new sign that says "Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport."
Workers were spotted at the airport entrance on July 8, 2026, adding a new sign that says "Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport."
Workers were spotted at the airport entrance on July 8, 2026, adding a new sign that says "Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport."
Posted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach International Airport is set to officially be renamed the Donald J. Trump International Airport on Thursday, and crews continue to update signage.

On Wednesday morning, workers were spotted at the airport entrance, adding a new sign that says "Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport."

Drivers to now see 'Donald J. Trump Int'l Airport' exit on I-95

The sign, which was being hung as travelers approach the terminal, is navy blue with white lettering.

Last week, crews were busy on Interstate 95 southbound changing signage on Exit 69B.

The official three-letter designation from PBI to DJT, used for airline reservations and for navigation purposes, is expected to happen Aug. 18.

The airport posted a statement on its website addressing the transition: "While we recognize that the required name change may be received in different ways by our passengers, we're grateful for your continued support through this transition period."

Two ongoing lawsuits are attempting to stop the name change. One lawsuit claims the change happened without the consent of the county or coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, citing safety concerns and cost to taxpayers. A separate suit was filed in May against the county over its approval of a Trademark License Agreement with Trump in connection with the rebranding of PBIA.

Read more coverage of the airport name change below:

DJT I-95 Daytime

Travel

Drivers to now see 'Donald J. Trump Int'l Airport' exit on I-95

Samantha Roesler
Donald Trump International Airport logo

Travel

PBI begins transition to Trump International

Matt Sczesny
President Donald J. Trump International Airport logo

Trump

New legal challenge targets Trump International Airport renaming

Scott Sutton
President Donald J. Trump International Airport logo

Trump

Trump airport licensing deal raises financial benefit questions

Ethan Stein
PBI, PBIA, Palm Beach International Airport on Jan. 27, 2026

Trump

Local pilot challenges multimillion-dollar cost of renaming airport after Trump

Michael Hoffman
Trump

National Politics

All-gold logo unveiled for Donald J. Trump International Airport in Florida

Scripps News Group
PBI, PBIA, Palm Beach International Airport on Jan. 27, 2026

Trump

DeSantis signs bill to rename PBIA after Donald Trump

Vannia Joseph
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach Fla., on his way back to the White House following a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Trump

Florida Senate passes bill to rename PBIA after Trump

Forrest Saunders

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