Travelers have mixed reactions to official Donald J. Trump International Airport name change

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport, known as PBI since the 1950s, is now officially President Donald J. Trump International Airport — the 9th commercial airport in the country named after a president.

Travelers arriving and departing the airport Thursday were greeted by a new name and look.

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Palm Beach International Airport rebrands as DJT Airport

The original Palm Beach International Airport sign is down, replaced by new signage bearing the DJT name and logo. Boarding passes are already printing the new name.

Officials say travelers searching for the airport online still need to type in "West Palm Beach Airport" or "PBI" until next month, though the airport's website name has already been updated.

Inside the terminal, opinions arrive almost as frequently as the flights.

Carla Hamilton, a traveler at the airport, said: "I love it, couldn't love it more. He deserves the name of this airport."

Not everyone shares that enthusiasm.

"I'm at PBI today. I just don't like change so much," said traveler Dawn Steadman.

Travel Drivers to now see 'Donald J. Trump Int'l Airport' exit on I-95 Samantha Roesler

Others said they have no strong feelings either way.

"I could care less about his name," one traveler said.

Signs throughout the airport that currently read "PBI" will eventually be updated to read "DJT."

Despite the new name, Palm Beach County remains in control of the airport and oversees all operations there.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.