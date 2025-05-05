ONE YEAR LATER: Florida's six-week abortion ban has local impact

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On May 1, 2024 the Florida 15-week abortion law turned into a six-week abortion ban.

In November, Amendment 4 was rejected by Florida voters as it did not receive 60% approval to overturn the current six week ban.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau has been closely following the impact and giving a voice to all sides of Amendment 4.

For sidewalk advocates on the Treasure Coast, "We believe that all life from conception to natural death is sacred," said Jim Thoma.

Every Wednesday a group of sidewalk advocates like Thoma, meet across the street from Planned Parenthood in Port St. Lucie.

“We are not here to protest. We’re here to try to give women information on their health and help them make a healthy choice that will be healthy for them not only physically, but mentally and spiritually," said Thoma.

After the abortion ban took effect, Planned Parenthood reorganized their abortion services in the area to one location. Those services are now only in West Palm Beach.

“There’s a lot of discussions I have with people about how unfair it is that they have to make this decision within the next few days," said Dr. Cherise Felix at Planned Parenthood.

According to Planned Parenthood, in 2024 the West Palm Beach location had over 75,000 patients seeking general care. That's 5,000 more general patients than they saw in 2023.

1,500 of those patients were sent out of state to seek abortion care services after the six week mark. Statewide, that number is well over 3,000 patients according to Planned Parenthood.

Dr. Felix also says throughout the past year, Planned Parenthood in West Palm Beach has seen an increase in the number of patients coming in seeking long term contraceptives.

“We haven’t slowed down, we've refocused," she said. "The patients are still coming in. I don’t see us having less patients in a year from now.”

Although 365 days has now passed, the advocacy inside and outside of Planned Parenthood locations remain the same.

"It’s a new conception and we believe that we should protect that," said Thoma.