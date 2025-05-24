Watch Now
Stormy Saturday afternoon brings hail to Treasure Coast

A Severe Thunder Storm Warning took effect in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties Saturday afternoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stormy Saturday afternoon on the Treasure Coast. We are in a Level 1, marginal threat for severe weather through Saturday. Hail and damaging wind gusts are our greatest concerns.

A Severe Thunder Storm Warning took effect late afternoon in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

WPTV viewer Kimberly Finch sent in a photo of Vero Beach's sky as the storm came through.

Saturday storm

Yvette Mejia sent in this photo of hail in Fellsmere.

hail

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rise and repeat forecast! Sunday will be just as hot and humid. High temperatures will top off near 90 degrees heat indices near the triple digits again.

Monday will be another hot, humid and unsettled day with the chance of storms.

