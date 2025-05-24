Watch Now
Holiday weekend heat: storms could sizzle your afternoon plans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very warm and humid day ahead with the chance of storms.

High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Heat indices near 100 this afternoon.

Isolated storms will form along the seabreeze near 2 PM. Most of the activity will be inland and near Lake Okeechobee.

We have a Level 1, Marginal, threat for severe weather today. Hail and damaging wind gusts are our greatest concerns.

Sunday will be just as hot and humid outside. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with high dew points leading to heat indices near the triple digits again.

Make sure to take advantage of the AC over the holiday weekend and stay well hydrated in this heat.

Monday will be another hot, humid and unsettled day with the chance of storms. The rainy pattern continues!

By the end of the holiday weekend, rainfall totals will be near 3 inches for parts of our inland communities to near 1-2" possible for the coastal communities.

This unsettled pattern is anticipated for the remaining workweek.

Continue to look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with intense humidity. Afternoon storms from isolated to more scattered are expected each day through Friday.

