Therapy dog helping South Florida veterans and first responders affected by PTSD

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 12 million Americans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. First responders, military and veterans are at a higher risk.

Steve Capana proudly served a 32-year career with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue before returning as the first responder liaison at the Hanley Foundation — the same place that helped him heal from trauma and addiction in 2017.

WATCH BELOW: Therapy dog helping veterans, first responders affected by PTSD

Therapy dog helping veterans, first responders affected by PTSD

"We've been stuffing 10 pounds of trauma into a bag that just won't fit in, and eventually it spills over," he said. "So one night I went down a rabbit hole of how I could help insomnia with PTSD and therapy dogs came up."

Not just any therapy dog — Meet Mac!

"Boy, I could have used Mac back then," Capana said.

Brooke Chau, WPTV

The goldendoodle rescue from Bradenton is now trained to help alongside the "Patriots Initiative," focusing on veterans and first responders suffering from trauma and addiction.

Mac has been roaming around the Hanley Foundation campus in West Palm Beach for nearly a year, comforting patients and helping alongside their journey through recovery.

Brooke Chau

"Having a dog like Mac around lowers anxiety, lowers blood pressure and lowers the walls and the boundaries for people that normally wouldn't share," said Capana.

According to the Hanley Foundation, 90% of veterans and first responders suffering from substance use disorder do not receive treatment. They are hoping to change that with the help of a resource and a friend like Mac.