TALKING TRASH: Garbage pilling up on I-95 raises concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is committed to helping you find solutions to your daily concerns. We are giving a voice to a West Palm Beach business owner who gave us a call after seeing piles garbage along I-95 during her morning commute to work.

Lani Goodrich, West Palm Beach

"I-95 looks like a third world kind of garbage dump," said Goodrich. "The trash is disgusting and if someone needs to pick it up, we need find out who that person is."

WPTV took these concerns directly to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), they explained the detailed process that goes into keeping the roadways in Palm Beach County clean and clear of an garbage.

"The Regional Traffic Management Center (RTMC) monitors I-95 with cameras 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, and coordinates with Road Rangers and/or the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) when large debris is observed. These items such as couches, mattresses, ladders, and other furniture are promptly removed from the roadway to ensure motorist safety. In some sections of PBC, we remove an average of 30 metric tons of debris from the roadways per month."

However, FDOT explains the asset maintenance contractors that are in charge of keeping I-95 clean are facing a challenge right now caused by the increase of illegal dumping and littering along the roadway.

FDOT says if residents see an area that needs to be addressed, send an email to the Palm Beach Operation Center for resolution. That email address is: d4-pbopscustomerservice@dot.state.fl.us.