Thousands of boaters expected Sunday in Boca Raton, here's why

BOCA RATON, Fla. — What once was a private birthday party in the early 2000s, has now turned into one of the most anticipated and talked about gatherings in southern Palm Beach County.

The unofficial "Boca Bash" set to launch again Sunday, April 27 at Lake Boca Raton. The last Sunday of April has traditionally brought in thousands of boaters across the state to Boca Raton.

In 2024, "Boca Bash" faced criticism after a viral video on social media showed a group of people on a boat dumping trash into the ocean.

The video was posted on YouTube by Wavy Boats, which takes videos of boats riding through rough inlet waters.

In it, two people on the boat grab two large filled trash bins and dump the contents overboard.

The boat is then seen driving away while all the trash is left floating in the wake.

One of the teens was a 15-year-old from Gulf Stream and the other was a 16-year-old from Boynton Beach.

Arrest reports for both teens state they each face a third-degree felony of causing pollution so as to harm or injure human health or welfare, animal, plant, or aquatic life or property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) took over the investigation. We reached out to FWC about this year's safety protocols.

“Bad decisions can quickly turn a fun day on the water into a tragedy,” said Maj. Michael Davis, South Alpha Regional Commander. “Our officers will be out monitoring activity to help ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

Expect traffic delays in and around Lake Boca Raton this Sunday.