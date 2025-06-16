MARTIN COUNTY, Fla — A family is feeling thankful after their 15-year-old was found safely on Sunday in what Martin County officials are calling a "miracle rescue."

'MIRACLE RESCUE': Teen swimmer found safe after going missing at Blowing Rocks Preserve

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, they received a call at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a missing swimmer at Blowing Rocks Preserve. A teen had gone under the water while on a boogie board, and his father had lost sight of him.

A handful of agencies, including Ocean Rescue lifeguards, Martin County Fire Rescue's dive team, Maritn County Sheriff's Office, Jupiter Island Public Safety and and the U.S. Coast Guard all assisted with the search.

Over an hour later, a private captain with TowBoat USA found the boy about a mile north of where he was last seen. The boy is now back home and in good condition

"Every parent, guardian, and caregiver: please stay alert around the water. Lives depend on it," Martin County Fire Rescue wrote in a social media post.

This comes after a heartbreaking weekend in Martin County involving two children drowning since Friday:

