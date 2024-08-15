Who are the Lincoln Park Young Professionals at the center of Fort Pierce bid rigging scandal?

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The alleged bid-rigging scheme that led to felony charges against Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms centers around a local nonprofit group called the Lincoln Park Young Professionals (LPYP).

WPTV's investigative team spent Thursday working to get answers from the group and also their thoughts on Mimms' arrest.

It was formed by two former Fort Pierce city employees, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

In a Wednesday evening news release from FDLE, the agency did not name the former employees but described one of them as Mimms' niece.

Tax filings by LPYP list four people as officers. Two of them, Vennis Gilmore and Caleta Scott, have ties to Fort Pierce City Hall.

Gilmore is listed in the city's staff directory as assistant city planner. His personnel file contains no documents, indicating that he is no longer working for the city, and his attendance record shows him regularly reporting to work through Aug. 2, 2024.

Gilmore did not respond to voicemails from WPTV seeking comment. The same address is listed in public records as Gilmore's home and LPYP's office. There was a "NO TRESPASSING" sign taped to the door of the house Thursday.

Scott resigned as a city employee in 2021, according to her personnel file. Her most recent role with the city was as manager of the grant administration division. She declined to answer questions when contacted by WPTV.

There are no available records linking the two other officers listed on LPYP's tax filings to the city's payroll. However, the tax filing says one of those officers is Scott's cousin. The two officers who did not work for the city did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

WPTV Caleta Scott declined to answer WPTV chief investigator Jamie Ostroff's questions when we spoke to her on Aug. 15, 2024.

LPYP was previously awarded a lease from the city of Fort Pierce for vacant lots next to the Lincoln Theatre on Avenue D, with plans to develop it into a community gathering space. FDLE said a two-year investigation revealed that the lease was awarded in a bidding process orchestrated by Mimms to benefit LPYP.

The $10-per-year lease was terminated in May after the lot was never developed.

Also, the Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County released the following statement on Mimms' arrest: