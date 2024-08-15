US Rep. Brian Mast calls on Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms to resign following corruption arrest

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is demanding that Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms resign a day after the city official was arrested on charges of bid tampering and official misconduct.

Mast released a statement that said if Mimms refuses to resign, Mayor Linda Hudson and commissioners should vote to remove him.

"Please fire him now. It is a long time coming," Mast said.

Fort Pierce WATCH LIVE: Fort Pierce holds meeting after City Manager Nick Mimms arrested Scott Sutton

Mimms was arrested on one count of official misconduct and one count of bid tampering after a two-year investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He was booked into St. Lucie County jail and released on $10,000 bail. Mimms has been the city manager since 2015.

In his statement, the Treasure Coast lawmaker also took the opportunity to once again call for change in the city, saying officials need to address "homelessness, crime, and the garbage everywhere."

A judge and jury will decide if Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms is guilty or innocent. In the meantime, he should resign. If he does not resign, Mayor Hudson and City Commissioners Curtis Johnson and Arnold Gaines, who have been unwilling to vote him out previously, should… pic.twitter.com/x7huWcDqpG — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 15, 2024

"Across much of our city, kids cannot walk to school or the local park without their parents having to fear for their life," Mast, a Fort Pierce resident, said.

Mast said that in the last year, he has sent "hundreds of messages" to Fort Pierce City Hall with "documented proof of major decay."

Late last year, Mast said his family was a victim of theft that included the rims and tires of his wife's vehicle being stolen.

Read Mast's full statement on the matter below:

"A judge and jury will decide if Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms is guilty or innocent. In the meantime, he should resign. If he does not resign, Mayor Hudson and City Commissioners Curtis Johnson and Arnold Gaines, who have been unwilling to vote him out previously, should vote to remove him now.



I love Fort Pierce and its people: It is my home. But as I have said this bluntly before, we deserve a city government that addresses homelessness, crime, and the garbage everywhere, which tarnishes one of the most naturally beautiful places in Florida. Across much of our city, kids cannot walk to school or the local park without their parents having to fear for their life.



Over the past year, I’ve sent hundreds of messages to Fort Pierce City Hall with documented proof of major decay that no resident should have to tolerate. Most of this time, this decay is not addressed.



So, yes. Please fire him now. It is a long time coming."

Stay with WPTV News and WPTV.com for continuing coverage of Mimms' arrest.