Fort Pierce commissioners place City Manager Nick Mimms on administrative leave with pay after arrest

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Members of the Fort Pierce City Commission held a special public meeting Thursday a day after Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms was arrested on charges of bid tampering and official misconduct.

WPTV was the first to report Mimms' arrest on Wednesday and continue to research the details surrounding the arrest.

Commissioners voted unanimously to put Mimms on administrative leave with his full salary and benefits.

Fort Pierce Mast calls on Fort Pierce city manager to resign after corruption arrest Scott Sutton

They also voted to hire an independent investigator with no ties to the city to investigate the allegations against Mimms.

Multiple city officials and commissioners said they still haven't been notified about the details surrounding his arrest including the specific project. Commissioners like Michael Broderick said they would ask the public not to rush to judgment.

"A rush to judgment is not only unfair but unadvised," Broderick said. "Everybody deserves a fair hearing."

Broderick said he wanted the independent investigation presented to the public. He wanted to ensure the first time he heard the report, the public would hear the report as well.

City Attorney Sara Hedges said Mimms can not currently access the city system through his devices. She also said he doesn't have badge access.

Commissioners also voted unanimously to appoint Fort Pierce City Clerk Linda Cox as acting city manager.

WPTV Fort Pierce city commissioners meet on Aug. 15, 2024, a day after the arrest of City Manager Nick Mimms.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein attended Thursday's meeting and said the council chamber was mostly filled with multiple officials. Officials also added an area for media, which is unusual compared to regular meetings.

Mimms faces up to 15 years in prison after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he rigged a bid for a nonprofit to receive two vacant lots in northwest Fort Pierce.

Although officials didn't specify the project in question, details within FDLE'S news release point to the group Rooted in Change's proposal to create a community center. State records show the nonprofit's leadership includes a city employee and Caleta Scott, who is Mimm's niece.

Watch WPTV News at 4,5,6,7 and 11 for continuing coverage of this story.