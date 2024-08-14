Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms arrested, faces charges of official misconduct and bid tampering

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms was arrested Wednesday, the state attorney's office confirmed to WPTV News. He faces charges of official misconduct and bid tampering.

Mimms was brought to the St. Lucie County Jail at about 4 p.m. for processing.

Bid tampering is a second-degree felony that carries a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Official misconduct is a third-degree felony that carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to the city of Fort Pierce's website, Mimms is the chief executive officer and administrative head of the municipal government, "responsible to the City Commission for the proper administration of all affairs" of the city.

He was named city manager in December 2015 after serving three years as deputy city manager, the city says on its site.

Mimms, a Fort Pierce native, joined the city as a project engineer in 1998 and has served in several capacities including stormwater engineer, deputy director of public works, director of public works and director of the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency.

City of Fort Pierce website Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms

Mimms holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree from the University of Central Florida and is designated as a licensed professional engineer by the Florida Board of Professional Engineers, and a credentialed manager as determined by the International City/County Management Association.

The city said he is a member of the Florida City and County Management Association, International City/County Management Association, National Forum of Black Public Administrators, American Public Works Association, and Solid Waste Authority of North America.

It's unclear when he will be in court to face the charges.

