'We are in a good place': Tri-Rail optimistic about long-term funding plan despite state cuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The head of Tri-Rail expressed confidence that a long-term funding solution will be reached to keep the commuter rail service operating, despite significant state funding cuts.

Tri-Rail has enough funding to operate through the summer of 2027 and has been working with state lawmakers and county leaders in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties to find a path forward after the Florida Department of Transportation announced plans to cut its annual contribution from $42 million to $15 million.

David Dech, director of the South Florida Transportation Authority, said he expects a deal to be finalized soon.

"It's never 100 percent until the ink's dry but we are having such good conversations in Tallahassee, as well as working with the counties," Dech said. "I am looking at the 95 to 99 percent, we are in a good place."

Tri-Rail makes 19 stops between Mangonia Park and Miami. Data from last year shows an average of 14,000 daily riders.

