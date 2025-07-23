WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Riders say the possibility that Tri-Rail could close in two years would be a big loss—not just for convenience, but for their wallets, too.

Tri-Rail riders are shocked and searching for answers.

“A lot of people rely on this,” said rider Enrique Garida.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

‘It’s a lifeline’: Tri-Rail riders react to potential service closure amid major budget cut

"It's gonna be tough, not only, you know, on me, but for a lot of people,” said rider Tate Allan.

"It's a lifeline,” another rider added.

That reaction comes after learning the Florida Department of Transportation is cutting its yearly contribution by more than $27 million starting in July.

The announcement came during a Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency meeting.

Riders like Kenya Wheeler say it's a massive blow. She uses the rail service to get to her cancer treatments.

“This is a necessity. Everyone doesn't have a car, and buses are not going to connect you from, let's say, Fort Lauderdale or Pompano with an easy route. It's just not going to do,” Wheeler said.

4.4 million people across South Florida use the service. 1.5 million of them are from Palm Beach County.

FDOT’s contribution is dropping from $42 million to $15 million. The agency did not say when.

“What would you want to ask?”

“It’s just why,” Wheeler responded.

"It's really going to hurt the community of especially West Palm Beach,” she added.

WPTV reached out to FDOT and has yet to hear back.

Tri-Rail says it is holding a budget workshop this Friday. Executive Director David Dech will be in attendance.

The meeting will be open to the public, you can find it at this link.