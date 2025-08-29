TRI-RAIL TROUBLES: Chances of rail service surviving are '50/50,' director says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is gaining a clearer understanding of the uncertainty surrounding Tri-Rail's future in South Florida.

We reported this week that Palm Beach County leaders won't be spending $30 million to help make up for funding cuts from the state.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman spoke exclusively with Tri-Rail Executive Director David Dech about the struggle to stay afloat long-term.



Dech said the chances of the train service surviving the cuts are "50/50."

"I think this is an honest to God statement. I wouldn't bet a dollar one way or the other," Dech said.

The director's assertion was made before Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Marino said this week that the county will not contribute millions to help the mass transit service offset steep cuts by the Florida Department of Transportation.



"You want us to pay an additional $30 million a year to run a rail line," Marino said during a meeting held Tuesday. "There is no money to do that."



Marino shared her thoughts on the added traffic that would occur if the service shut down.

"That will be an additional one lane of cars on the road every single day," Marino said. "That will be on FDOT and the state."



County officials say Tri-Rail is worth saving.



Dech is hoping the state legislature will include more money in the next state budget. He expects Tri-Rail will likely be forced to raise fares and make cuts



"There might not be as many trains on the weekends," Dech said. "There may not be any weekend trains at all. Those are the things we have to figure out going forward."



These latest funding concerns come at a time when developers in Boca Raton have plans to begin building an eight-story complex of restaurants, stores, and more than 300 apartments adjacent to the city's Tri-Rail station.

WPTV reported last month that funding for Tri-Rail could run out by 2027.

The commuter train service first began in 1989 and serves Mangonia Park near West Palm Beach south to the Miami International Airport.

