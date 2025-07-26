Tri-Rail funding could run out by 2027 without action, officials say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our team listened to Friday's South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Budget Workshop, where the executive director said if nothing changes, Tri-Rail can run through July of 2027.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman has been digging into the situation since it was announced and brings us details from the meeting.

FDOT said it only has to fund Tri-Rail $15 million annually, not the full $42 million it has for years. It’s something that Tri-Rail’s lawyers say is wrong, and in a year with record ridership, they’re still looking to keep the train on the tracks.

We told you about riders who rely on the Tri-Rail, like Kenya Wheeler. She uses the service to get to her cancer treatments.

"Now you want us to not have a way to the doctor,” said Wheeler. “I ride the train for more than just the doctor. I ride the train to go visit family. I'm, I'm burned, I'm, I don't even know what to say, like, and I appreciate you guys for spotlighting that."

FDOT is cutting its yearly contribution by more than $27 million starting in July — going from more than $40 million to $15 million.

Palm Beach County transportation leaders discussed where cuts could be made to keep the train on the tracks.

"We can operate as we do today, using the balance of our COVID funds and reserves until July of 2027," said executive director Dave Dech.

Attorneys representing the rail service say this all comes because FDOT is reevaluating the statute that required the annual funding.

"(The) statute’s really clear,” said an attorney representing Tri-Rail. “It says that they shall fund us until a local alternative funding source is identified."

With no alternate source identified, here are some of the key takeaways from the meeting:



If funding holds with the FDOT cuts, Tri-Rail can operate until July 2027.

Executive Director looked at cutting weekends and the express service... it wouldn't help enough. He said cutting weekends would only allow them to operate an additional 8.5 days.

Due to what is going on, they can't enter into long-term contracts, including station improvements.

There is a hiring freeze on non-essential positions (11 right now).

Due to contracts and agreements, Tri-Rail is required to operate 50 trains a day.

If Tri-Rail stops, the tracks would still have to be maintained.

Executive Director has met with lawmakers in Tallahassee... according to him, lawmakers told him this was not the intent was what was signed into law and they are willing to help but also wants the counties to be more involved.

Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties are set to meet July 29 to discuss this matter.

"I spoke with Speaker Perez,” said Dech. “He's very interested in finding a solution in Tallahassee to help us. He stated that this was clearly not his intent."

FDOT told leaders that they aren’t opposed to more funding as long as counties increase their contributions as well. Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade County officials are meeting on July 29th to discuss the matter

The transportation board plans to meet again in August.