Tri-Rail faces uncertain future, asks counties to provide millions more in funding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tri-Rail is facing an uncertain future as it seeks millions of dollars in new funding to avoid service disruptions.

The South Florida commuter rail service has 18 stops from Mangonia Park to Miami International Airport, serving about 15,000 riders daily.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), which operates Tri-Rail, reported a decline in state funding, prompting requests for additional financial support from local counties, including Palm Beach County.

Merike Saarniit, a frequent rider, expressed her reliance on the service.

"Whenever we need to go anywhere, they're almost always exactly on schedule," Saarniit said.

When she and her husband moved to the area, they chose not to bring a car, relying heavily on Tri-Rail to get around South Florida.

SFRTA Executive Director Dave Dech highlighted the importance of the service, stating,

"If you're stuck on 95, you want everyone around you riding Tri-Rail, right?" Dech said.

However, he emphasized that maintaining operations requires more funding.

Dech warned that federal COVID-19 relief funding will be exhausted within 12 to 18 months. He indicated that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which provided over $60 million to Tri-Rail this year, may eventually cease funding altogether.

As a result, the SFRTA is requesting Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties increase their annual contributions from $4.2 million to $14.2 million each. This combined $30 million would be necessary to prevent service disruptions.

"This is a large ask of the counties," Dech noted.

Maximus Butler, a Tri-Rail passenger, expressed concern about rising ticket prices but acknowledged the service's affordability and importance.

"Everybody depends on it," Butler said. "It would be hard if it goes away."

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss agrees on the importance of Tri-Rail.

"If we didn't have Tri-Rail, it would literally put thousands of cars on our roadways," Weiss said.

However, he is hesitant to approve more funding without a broader plan, stating that the three counties need to collaborate to find a long-term solution for regional transportation.

Riders like Saarniit support increased funding for Tri-Rail, believing it is beneficial to keep the roadways less congested.

"It's worth it," she said. "It's so worth it to keep more cars off the road."

Officials are still in discussions regarding future funding and are in the talking stages of planning, with more meetings scheduled. However, they aim to reach a conclusion soon since the longevity of the train service hangs in the balance.