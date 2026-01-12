PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is digging deeper into what the future holds for Tri-Rail and the more than 10,000 people who depend on it every day by sorting through the numbers are asking those responsible what's being done to keep the train service on the tracks.

Future of Tri-Rail remains uncertain despite increase in ridership

For months, WPTV reported on the uncertain funding situation for the system after the Florida Department of Transportation’s contribution dropped by more than half.

Tri-Rail told WPTV they're holding regular meetings with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and leadership at the county level to find ways to secure funding.

Victor Garcia, director of public affairs at South Florida Regional Transportation Authority and Tri-Rail, said in an email that funding is covered through summer 2027.

Stanley Lucien rides the train from Boca Raton to Miami for business purposes and was shocked to learn that in two years, the service could end.

"If I could, I'd fund it myself," Lucien said.

Lucien is not alone. According to the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, 14,000 people rode the train daily in 2025. However, the funding crisis is driven by a sharp reduction in state grants. FDOT's contribution decreased from $42 million to $15 million, and federal American Rescue Plan Funds are also expiring by the end of this year.

"Tri-Rail was headed for a budget shortfall prior to the FDOT funding being reduced, so it exacerbates the matter," Garcia said. "Historically, FDOT has supported beyond the minimum upwards of $60M annually.”

WPTV sorted through stats for the last three years of ridership and found an increase from 3.7 million riders in 2023 to 4.5 million riders in 2025, showing how critical the service has become to the South Florida community.

"Focusing on improving the rider experience has helped more people choose Tri-Rail as a way to get around the region,” Garcia said. "That growth reinforces the system’s importance to South Florida, and without it, the story would be very different."

