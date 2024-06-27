Watch Now
7th victim alleges dog suffered under care of Pawsitively Paradise's Nikki Camerlengo

Alexandra Bruce showed WPTV photos her dog Otis with severe lacerations and puncture wounds to the brain in 2022
WPTV is looking into the lack of oversight in the dog training industry and is taking the issue to our elected officials.
Alexandra Bruce said her dog named Otis died in 2022 after being in the care of Nikki Camerlengo.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 27, 2024

PALM CITY, Fla. — A seventh family filed a police report against Nikki Camerlengo of Pawsitively Paradise alleging their dog suffered in the Palm City dog trainer's care two years ago.

According to the report filed with the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Alexandra Bruce said she met Camerlengo back in 2022 for training for her two shelties.

Bruce said once she felt comfortable with Camerlengo, she started boarding her dogs with her.

Nikki Camerlengo was arrested by authorities in Fort Pierce on June 19, 2024.

Palm City

FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY: Pet trainer arrested after dog deaths

Kate Hussey
2:27 PM, Jun 19, 2024

She said the dogs boarded with Camerlengo three times and each time, Camerlengo would come to her house, pick the dogs up, then bring them back home once they returned.

Bruce said on the third time, which was July 22, 2022, Camerlengo brought the dogs back to Bruce's home as usual.

However, when her Sheltie, named Otis, got out of the van and into the house, Bruce said she and her husband saw blood on the floor which seemed to be coming from Otis' leg.

She said when they looked closer, they saw two large lacerations and rushed him to Pet Emergency of Martin County.

WPTV Investigates

Pet owners whose dogs died said this after trainer arrested

Dave Bohman
12:35 AM, Jun 20, 2024

According to veterinary records that the Bruces provided to the sheriff's office, the veterinarian who treated Otis said the wounds were "more extensive" than he anticipated. He described a wound on Otis' right side, which required a drain, and second wound just behind the rib, which was about 30 centimeters wide.

He also observed a puncture wound to the brain.

He believed the wounds to be about 24 hours old.

Bruce took and kept photos of Otis' injuries, which she provided to WPTV and the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Bruce also said when she asked Camerlengo what happened, she told them she "never noticed any injuries" and "didn't know what could have happened."

Detectives said due to the time-lapse and the fact Camerlengo denied any wrongdoing or knowledge, Otis' case may not be able to be used in court due to insufficient evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

