7th victim alleges dog suffered under care of Pawsitively Paradise's Nikki Camerlengo

PALM CITY, Fla. — A seventh family filed a police report against Nikki Camerlengo of Pawsitively Paradise alleging their dog suffered in the Palm City dog trainer's care two years ago.

According to the report filed with the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Alexandra Bruce said she met Camerlengo back in 2022 for training for her two shelties.

Bruce said once she felt comfortable with Camerlengo, she started boarding her dogs with her.

She said the dogs boarded with Camerlengo three times and each time, Camerlengo would come to her house, pick the dogs up, then bring them back home once they returned.

Bruce said on the third time, which was July 22, 2022, Camerlengo brought the dogs back to Bruce's home as usual.

However, when her Sheltie, named Otis, got out of the van and into the house, Bruce said she and her husband saw blood on the floor which seemed to be coming from Otis' leg.

She said when they looked closer, they saw two large lacerations and rushed him to Pet Emergency of Martin County.

According to veterinary records that the Bruces provided to the sheriff's office, the veterinarian who treated Otis said the wounds were "more extensive" than he anticipated. He described a wound on Otis' right side, which required a drain, and second wound just behind the rib, which was about 30 centimeters wide.

He also observed a puncture wound to the brain.

He believed the wounds to be about 24 hours old.

Bruce took and kept photos of Otis' injuries, which she provided to WPTV and the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Bruce also said when she asked Camerlengo what happened, she told them she "never noticed any injuries" and "didn't know what could have happened."

Detectives said due to the time-lapse and the fact Camerlengo denied any wrongdoing or knowledge, Otis' case may not be able to be used in court due to insufficient evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

