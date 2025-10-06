Gov. Ron DeSantis calls on sheriffs for weeklong stints at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — We have learned that Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on sheriffs across Florida to help with security at "Alligator Alcatraz," and local agencies are answering that call.
WPTV chief investigator Jamie Ostroff has been on top of every development at the immigration detention facility located in the Everglades since it opened this summer.
WATCH BELOW: Local deputies sent to 'Alligator Alcatraz'
We learned that 10 Martin County sheriff's deputies and one commander left early Sunday morning for "Alligator Alcatraz".
They're part of the sheriff's rapid response team — a group that responds to emergencies like hurricanes and crowd control issues.
But Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told WPTV on Monday that this deployment wasn't an emergency.
Budensiek said the governor's office has asked every sheriff in Florida to send a team on a rotating basis for week-long deployments at "Alligator Alcatraz".
"They'll make sure the checkpoints are manned properly, and they'll be outside the wire making sure that the outside perimeter is secure and not interacting with any inmates unless something goes catastrophically wrong," Budensiek said.
The team from Martin County relieved a team from Palm Beach County.
Budensiek said no serious incidents have been reported to him, before or since his deputies were sent out, and that the most serious concern his team was briefed on was avoiding snake bites.
The sheriff also said he's had time to plan for the absence of the 10 deputies while they are away, and that local agencies will be reimbursed by the state for their time and resources.
"We're always happy to help our partners," Budensiek said. "We're not trying to make this a political thing, but it is something where our deputies can go down there and learn and hopefully bring back better tactics for Martin County."
We emailed a list of questions to both the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which runs Alligator Alcatraz. As of Monday evening, neither has responded.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said last week that the federal government approved more than $600 million to reimburse Florida for its immigrant-detention efforts.
Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:
State
Feds approve $608M 'Alligator Alcatraz' reimbursement
State
DeSantis' step toward victory on 'Alligator Alcatraz' sets up funding dilemma
National Politics
Appeals court allows operations at 'Alligator Alcatraz' to continue for now
National Politics
Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center must shut down, judge rules
State
Official says Everglades detention center will likely be empty within days
State
Florida signed more than $250M in contracts for 'Alligator Alcatraz'
State
What DeSantis is saying after judge's 'Alligator Alcatraz' ruling
National Politics
Florida must stop expanding ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration center, judge says
WPTV Investigates
Man with disability deported, allegedly signed papers he couldn't understand
Miami-Dade
Part of lawsuit over legal rights of detainees at Everglades facility dismissed
Miami-Dade
Hearing for 'Alligator Alcatraz' ends without immediate ruling
WPTV Investigates
What a federal lawsuit reveals about the inner-workings of Alligator Alcatraz
WPTV Investigates
Environmental court battle over 'Alligator Alcatraz' exposes impacts on state
State
DeSantis admin left county officials in the dark as detention facility built
State
The Miccosukee Tribe of Florida wants to join lawsuit against Alligator Alcatraz
Miami-Dade
Florida Democrats condemn 'Alligator Alcatraz' conditions after tour
Miami-Dade
Worms in food and wastewater on floor, say detainees at Everglades facility
State
New lawsuit filed after state lawmakers denied access to Everglades facility
Miami-Dade
Attorney says client had no access to running water at Alligator Alcatraz
Miami-Dade
Detainees allege inhumane conditions at Everglades detention center
State
'Alligator Alcatraz' 2.0: Second detention center planned in Florida Everglades
National Politics
First immigration detainees arrive at 'Alligator Alcatraz' center in Florida
Miami-Dade
President Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center
Miami-Dade
Protesters arrive at Alligator Alcatraz to share concerns, praise project
State
Protesters line highway in Florida Everglades to oppose 'Alligator Alcatraz'
State
Environmental groups sue to block 'Alligator Alcatraz'
State
DeSantis floats building another detention center in northern Florida
Miami-Dade