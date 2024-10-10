'We got no warnings:' Tornado clean up begins all over Martin County 

STUART, Fla. — There's a lot of cleaning up happening across Martin County.

Crews are still out cutting up trees, and residents are still cleaning up after Wednesday's tornadoes. which ripped through this place leaving some wondering where they're going to live.



"We got no warnings. I just heard the noise, and my ears started to pop. I hit the bathroom with my dog and a couple minutes later it was gone," one lady said.

Woodmill Pond is right off Federal Highway in Stuart. It got destroyed by a tornado. Today is cleanup day.

The wall protecting the pool is down, there's electrical wire in the pool, trees snapped from limb to limb, while Florida Power and Light did everything they could to restore power.

"The alarm went off and before the alarm even hit the tornado was already coming through," one woman said.

WPTV Damage to the pool area at Woodmill Pond on Oct. 10, 2024.

Just down the road, the Mariner Sands subdivision wasn't spared either. The sound of chainsaws could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

Trees were knocked over, there was flooding, and houses damaged. But there's one tree that surprised everyone.

The tree in question is absolutely gigantic and stood in the front yard of Robin Flores' parents' house.

"I ran to the house, and everything is OK in the house. There's damage on the roof and everything but it's OK," she said.

It appears more than one tornado touched down in Stuart. Across town at Murray Street and 47th Avenue, you saw neighbors helping neighbors.

Power lines and poles are either leaning or down, roofs are blown off, and Murray Middle School took a hit. The roof of the chorus and band room peeled off, tossing instruments about.

The weather scared folks in this community.



"Just bad, you got houses leveled," one man said.

To help those in need, the Florida National Guard was deployed in Martin County. A welcome sight for people looking to piece their lives back together again.