Tornado topples mammoth tree in Mariner Sands community near Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are just beginning to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Milton as it moved across Florida Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The deadly storm spawned a series of tornadoes across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, toppling numerous trees, damaging homes and flipping vehicles like they were toys.

One of the areas particularly hard hit by the storm was the Mariner Sands community near Stuart.

WATCH BELOW: Huge trees fall onto Martin County home

Tornado topples mammoth tree onto Martin County home

WPTV reporter Todd Wilson came across a huge tree that toppled on a home in the neighborhood.

"In the 20 years I've been a reporter, I've lived all over the country," Wilson said, "I've reported on tornadoes, hurricane, tropical storms. I've seen houses blown over, semis blown over, and now I've seen the biggest tree that I've ever seen in my life toppled."

The tree was on its side with the root system exposed, which measured at least 12 feet high.

Karen Flores, the daughter of the owner of the house, said part of the roof of the home was damaged by the tree.

Flores said she was now in the process of finding out how to get the tree off the home and how much it would cost. She also said the tree was recently trimmed so it was previously even larger before it came down during the storm.

Martin County Fire Rescue said no fatalities were reported in Mariner Sands or The Preserve communities, but some storm victims suffered minor to serious injuries.

The images here are from The Preserve and Mariner Sands, between Seabranch Blvd and Mariner Sands Dr.



There have been minor to serious injuries.



Thankfully, there are still no fatalities reported.#milton #florida #tornadoes #weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/h5N8gbHmSu — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) October 10, 2024

