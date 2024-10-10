Tornado outbreak destroys homes, claims lives in St. Lucie County
A tornado outbreak in St. Lucie County, Fla. destroyed homes, damaged buildings and flipped planes on Oct. 9, 2024.
Tornado damage at Spanish Lakes Country Club, a senior community off Spanish Lakes Boulevard near Fort Pierce, on Oct. 9, 2024.Photo by: John Marfisi Tornado damage at Spanish Lakes Country Club, a senior community off Spanish Lakes Boulevard near Fort Pierce, on Oct. 9, 2024.Photo by: John Marfisi Tornado damage at Spanish Lakes Country Club, a senior community off Spanish Lakes Boulevard near Fort Pierce, on Oct. 9, 2024.Photo by: WPTV Destroyed, mangled roof where cruisers are held at St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 9, 2024.Photo by: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Flipped plane at Aviator College in Fort Pierce, Fla. on Oct. 9, 2024.Photo by: WPTV viewer