Destroyed home along Rocky Point Way in Port Salerno in Stuart, Fla. on Oct. 9, 2024. WPTV viewer

Destruction at Woodmill Pond homes in Port Salerno in Stuart, Fla. on Oct. 9 ,2024. Zitlali Solache

Damage at a home along Connor’s Highway in Port Mayaca in Martin County Nicole Bishop

