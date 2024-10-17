NWS confirms more tornadoes, including EF2 that carved 31-mile path through Treasure Coast

The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to survey the damage related to last week's devastating tornado outbreak that occurred across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Three new tornadoes were confirmed on Thursday, including one that tore a path through Martin and St. Lucie counties for more than 31 miles.

The NWS that covers the Treasure Coast said they have now confirmed 12 tornadoes — three that started in Okeechobee, five in Martin and four in St. Lucie counties. There were also four confirmed tornadoes in Palm Beach County.

Assessments continue for the Treasure Coast with more tornado confirmations possible.

"Three other tornadoes (possibly occurred) in rural sections of Indian River and far northeast Okeechobee counties," William Ulrich of NWS Melbourne said Thursday. "We will continue to solicit damage reports for these but they are in very rural areas."

Below are the reports on the 3 new tornadoes confirmed Thursday:

EF2 tornado tears through Palm City and Fort Pierce

A tornado with peak winds of 125 mph on Oct. 9 started at 5 p.m. in Palm City and lasted until 5:50 p.m. in Fort Pierce, tearing a path of 31.60 miles through the Treasure Coast, according to the NWS.

Experts believed this tornado, with a path width of 300 yards, initially touched down in Palm Beach County and then moved into rural Martin County, damaging a few homes south of Southwest Kanner Highway.

"A large, newer construction home, experienced major damage when nearly all of its roof was torn back and tossed onto an adjacent home. Nearby metal storage structures were also significantly damaged, indicating EF-2 winds of 115 - 125 mph," the report said.

The tornado continued moving north through rural Martin County, affecting home along Citrus Boulevard while producing winds ranging from 85 to 105 mph (EF0 to EF1).

"The circulation damaged several industrial buildings, including the canopy of a gas station, near Southwest Martin Highway and Southwest 42nd Avenue.

The NWS said the tornado subsequently crossed Florida's Turnpike where it entered several subdivisions but produced only minor damage given that most of the homes were concrete block structures, report said.

According to the survey, the circulation emerged into the St. Lucie River and became a "well-defined" waterspout, later hitting the St. Lucia River Club at Ballantrae causing significant vegetative damage and minor property damage.

Other property damage was reported including shingle loss and soffit damage as the storm moved north across U.S. Highway 1 and into the Savannas Preserve State Park in Port St. Lucie with winds up to 80 mph.

The NWS said radar data suggested the tornado intensified briefly before entering the Indian River Estates subdivision where numerous homes were affected.

"Here, several parked vehicles were flipped and tossed, and a few homes experienced partial roof loss, suggesting the tornado may have produced peak winds of up to 95 mph," the survey said.

The tornado continued northward into Fort Pierce where it appears to have dissipated near the Dixieland and High Point subdivisions.

No injuries were reported from this tornado.

Hurricane IMAGES: Hurricane Milton's impacts in South Florida, Treasure Coast Matt Papaycik

EF1 tornado hits Fort Pierce, Vero Beach

A tornado that began at 3:05 p.m. in Fort Pierce was on the ground for about 12 minutes until it ended in Vero Beach at about 3:17 p.m. with winds of 90 mph.

With a path length of 6.60 miles, this tornado had a path width of 100 yards.

The National Weather Service said this tornado touched down near the Meadowood Golf and Tennis Club in Fort Pierce where it produced considerable vegetative damage in the form of downed oak

and pine trees, as well as Royal Palms at a local nursery.

The report said the circulation crossed Indrio Road where several pines were uprooted or snapped, indicative of winds up to 90 mph.

The NWS said the tornado then moved generally northwest next to Interstate 95 where it produced minor damage to carports and roofs of a few mobile homes in the Spanish Lakes subdivision.

The tornado then moved briefly into Indian River County as it crossed 25th Street Southwest and dissipated.

No injuries were reported from this tornado.

EF0 tornado starts in northern Palm Beach County, ends in southern Martin County

A tornado with peak winds of 80 mph started in Jupiter at 5:21 p.m. and ended at 5:30 p.m. in Hobe Sound, with a path length of 3.95 miles.

The National Weather Service said this EF0 tornado crossed I-95 around mile marker 91 at about 5:25 p.m.

"A report from Florida Highway Patrol indicated the tornado produced tree damage and flipped a tractor-trailer at this location," the report said. "The tornado subsequently moved into Jonathan Dickinson State Park where it is believed to have lifted for a short period."

The survey said the supercell that produced this tornado subsequently touched down again to the south of the U.S. Highway 1 near the Mariner Sands Country Club where more significant damage occurred.

The NWS said the track of this tornado could be updated or appended to the EF2 tornado that occurred in Stuart if additional damage reports from around Southeast Bridge Road are received.