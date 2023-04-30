Watch Now
Tornado that tore through Palm Beach Gardens had winds of at least 100 mph

EF1 tornado damages boats, cars, peels roof off apartment building
WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle shares the path and intensity of the damaging tornado that tore through Palm Beach Gardens.
Drone footage of roof removed from Sanctuary Cove apartment building in Palm Beach Gardens, April 29, 2023
Posted at 12:29 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 00:38:21-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A tornado that tore through Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday afternoon was at least an EF1 with wind speeds of 100 mph, the National Weather Service in Miami said.

The tornado touched down just south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center at about 5:10 p.m. and took a northeast track near the intersection of PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1 before coming to an end on U.S. 1, just north of PGA Boulevard.

Along the way, it caused significant damage to the Sandalwood Estates and Sanctuary Cove communities, toppling trees, tossing vehicles and peeling off a portion of the roof off an apartment building.

Tree branch on top of car at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023

It also lifted boats out of the water.

"That's considerable damage," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said.

The final determination of the tornado's strength will likely be made Sunday.

It was the second consecutive day that a tornado touched down in Palm Beach County. An EF0 tornado caused damage Friday evening near Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach.

