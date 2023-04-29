Pictures of storm damage in northern Palm Beach County

Share Facebook

A tree branch fell on top of this car, which was damaged in a storm, at Sanctuary Cove, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Alex Hagan/WPTV

A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this image of cars overturned and on top of each other, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Karen Kreiderl

Yellow caution tape can be seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex where cars can be seen on top of each other, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Kevin Council

A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter picture shows a car on its side with another car on top of it in the parking lot of an apartment complex, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Kevin Council

Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Jordan Matich/WPTV

A large tree is uprooted after a damaging storm at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Jordan Matich/WPTV

Large tree branches downed during a storm block the roadway at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Jordan Matich/WPTV

A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter submitted this picture of a large tree that was split in half near U.S. Highway 1, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Hilliard

Trees toppled at apartment complex in North Palm Beach. Alex Hagan/WPTV

A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this photo of storm damage at U.S. Highway 1 and PGA Boulevard, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Shawn MacNamara

