Pictures of storm damage in northern Palm Beach County

These pictures from WPTV employees, viewers and WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters show the damage caused by a suspected tornado in northern Palm Beach County.

Tree branch on top of car at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023 A tree branch fell on top of this car, which was damaged in a storm, at Sanctuary Cove, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Alex Hagan/WPTV Cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023 A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this image of cars overturned and on top of each other, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Karen Kreiderl Yellow caution tape around cars on top of each other in Palm Beach Gardens, April 29, 2023 Yellow caution tape can be seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex where cars can be seen on top of each other, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Kevin Council closeup of cars on top of each other in Palm Beach Gardens parking lot, April 29, 2023 A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter picture shows a car on its side with another car on top of it in the parking lot of an apartment complex, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Kevin Council Storm damage at Sandalwood Estates in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023 Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Jordan Matich/WPTV large tree uprooted at Sandalwood Estates in Palm Beach Gardens, April 29, 2023 A large tree is uprooted after a damaging storm at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Jordan Matich/WPTV tree branches block roadway at Sandalwood Estates in Palm Beach Gardens, April 29, 2023 Large tree branches downed during a storm block the roadway at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Jordan Matich/WPTV Tree split causing damage at U.S. Highway 1 and Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023 A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter submitted this picture of a large tree that was split in half near U.S. Highway 1, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Rebecca Hilliard Trees toppled at apartment complex in North Palm Beach on April 29, 2023.jpg Trees toppled at apartment complex in North Palm Beach.Photo by: Alex Hagan/WPTV Storm damage at U.S. 1 and PGA Boulevard on April 29, 2023 A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this photo of storm damage at U.S. Highway 1 and PGA Boulevard, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Shawn MacNamara

