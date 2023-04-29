Pictures of storm damage in northern Palm Beach County
These pictures from WPTV employees, viewers and WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters show the damage caused by a suspected tornado in northern Palm Beach County.
A tree branch fell on top of this car, which was damaged in a storm, at Sanctuary Cove, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Alex Hagan/WPTV A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this image of cars overturned and on top of each other, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Karen Kreiderl Yellow caution tape can be seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex where cars can be seen on top of each other, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Kevin Council A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter picture shows a car on its side with another car on top of it in the parking lot of an apartment complex, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Kevin Council Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Jordan Matich/WPTV A large tree is uprooted after a damaging storm at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Jordan Matich/WPTV Large tree branches downed during a storm block the roadway at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Jordan Matich/WPTV A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter submitted this picture of a large tree that was split in half near U.S. Highway 1, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Rebecca Hilliard Trees toppled at apartment complex in North Palm Beach.Photo by: Alex Hagan/WPTV A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this photo of storm damage at U.S. Highway 1 and PGA Boulevard, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Shawn MacNamara